QPR enjoyed a comfortable top half of the table finish in the Championship this season and although they didn’t do enough to secure a play-off place they rounded off a successful season with a 3-1 win over Luton Town on the final day of the campaign.

Their form in the second half of the campaign noticeably improved and this was largely due to the signing of their former striker Charlie Austin in January.

Austin spent three years at the London club back in 2013 and scored 48 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions before leaving to join Southampton.

The 31-year-old has more recently been with West Bromwich Albion and although he helped them win promotion he found game time hard to come by before Christmas under previous boss Slaven Bilic.

Austin was then allowed to leave the Hawthorns and make the move back to QPR albeit on a temporary basis. Since rejoining the Hoops, he has scored an impressive eight goals in 21 appearances as well as being a focal point on the pitch.

Austin brings real experience to the QPR side and has proven himself to still be a good striker at Championship level. Had he been at the club for the entirety of the campaign, they could well have been looking at a possible top-six spot. You’d like to think this realistically achievable should they be able to retain Austin.

QPR have some talented individuals within their squad with the likes of Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes and another West Brom loanee in Sam Field.

Yet, Austin has really stood out during the second half of the season and could prove to be a real coup should he extend his stay at the club.

With West Bromwich Albion’s relegation confirmed yesterday, they will be looking to sell some of their fringe players. This will be in order to raise funds to reinvest in other areas of their squad as they look to rebuild and mount a promotion push next season.

Austin appears to be keen to make a permanent move to QPR where he has already claimed he feels ‘at home’ and a move this summer could be a real boost for Rangers as they look ahead to next season.

Despite Austin turning 32 this summer, the impact he has during his short stint at the club highlights the experience and clinical edge he has at this level. Signing him could be one of the best pieces of business QPR manage to complete.