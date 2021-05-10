Speaking on Twitter, Derby County star Colin Kazim-Richards has sent his best wishes to Sheffield Wednesday after Saturday’s dramatic relegation scrap.

Sitting here just thinking and to be honest regardless of where I’ve played and any situation big respect to @swfc left everything on the pitch yesterday and going through every type of situation in football I can relate.. good luck for next season.. — Colin Kazim-Richards (@ColinKazim) May 9, 2021

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday played out a tense 3-3 draw on Saturday afternoon, a result that saw the Rams secure their Championship status and condemned Darren Moore’s side to League One football.

Wednesday led twice, going ahead through Sam Hutchinson at the end of the first half. Quickfire goals from Martyn Waghorn and Patrick Roberts put Derby ahead shortly after the break, only for Callum Paterson and Julian Borner to put Moore’s men back in front.

However, a second for Waghorn sealed Derby’s comeback, sending Sheffield Wednesday down with Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers.

Following the dramatic clash, Rams star Colin Kazim-Richards moved to send a supportive message to Wednesday.

Speaking on Twitter, the former Sheffield United striker expressed his respect for the Owls, wishing them the best for next season. He said:

With the season over and Derby’s Championship status secured, attention will now turn to a busy summer. Once rested up, preparations will begin as the Rams pursue a much better 2021/22 season.

Kazim-Richards will be entering the final season of his contract at Pride Park, so it will be interesting to see if the club look to offer him new terms this summer.

The former Turkey international played 38 times across all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and two assists.