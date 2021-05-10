West Bromwich Albion have reportedly identified Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer as an ideal target this summer as the club looks to start a re-building phase, according to The Athletic.

This news comes after West Brom was beaten 3-1 at Arsenal last night and that saw their stay in the Premier League after one season come to an end. This conformation means there will be an expectancy of departures at the Hawthorns this season, including all three of Albion’s midfield starters.

Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will all be returning to their parent clubs after the final game of the season. So, unless the three can be unlikely convinced of a permanent stay then West Brom will be on the lookout for new midfielders this summer.

Therefore The Athletic reports that the Midlands club has identified Coventry City’s hard-working midfielder Hamer on their wish list this summer. The 23-year-old has been very impressive in a City side that hasn’t been explosive, but more disciplined and hard-working. The Dutchman has managed five goals and three assists during his EFL debut season and also produced a magnificent 25-yard header against Watford in November.

Hamer was signed by Coventry last summer in a £1 million deal from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle and it was only a couple of months ago his boss Mark Robins was predicting his next move. “He will move to the Premier League”, Robins told Coventry Telegraph.

Robins insisted that if Hamer could add consistency to his game, then he’ll be playing in the Premier League very soon. However, speaking in February Robins hoped he’ll have Hamer for a while longer yet.

“I’m not worried at all, but that’s what we do at the end of the day, he’s performing to a decent level game by game,” Robins said. “That’s what you want and what you pay your money for.

“You want to bring people in who you believe in or think can do you a good job. Not only that, but they can get us to a good level and a good standard in this league.”

Robins knows he’ll be receiving offers for Hamer soon, but with West Brom dropping back into the Championship, he may be hoping he can persuade the Dutchman to stay a little longer and wait for his Premier League move.