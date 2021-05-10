Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed that his negative first impressions of winger Marcus Browne have been completely proven wrong.

Browne has had a difficult time with injury this season, playing just five times in the Championship for Middlesbrough. However, during that time he managed to score two goals and register one assist.

He will likely return to the first-team fold upon recovery and Warnock confirmed as much.

The Boro boss gave an update on the fitness of Browne in a recent interview, claiming he is doing well and putting the hard yards in to get fit for next season.

But he went on to say that he wasn’t impressed with the winger upon joining the club and even contemplated selling him. There was previously interest from Oxford United and Charlton Athletic amongst others, but Warnock decided to keep him due to a number of injuries. He states his opinion on Browne has now changed drastically.

“He is working ever so hard,” he said.

“You know like I said to you about how you change your mind about somebody, I didn’t like Marcus when I first came to the club, I’ll be honest with you.

“Not that he had a chip on his shoulder but I didn’t like his attitude at times and had a couple of words with him. I was thinking of letting him go.

“He just changed and he’s been remarkable. I feel really sorry for him, he was really playing well when he got injured, looked as if he could do that job for me and was buzzing in training.

“It’s hard when you’re injured to train like they do but I’ve been really impressed with Marcus, he’s really trained hard and he’s looking forward to trying to get in that squad again.”

Due to his absence Middlesbrough were forced to dip into the transfer market during the January window. They signed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a short-term deal, whereas Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano joined on loan from Everton and Fulham respectively.

With the aforementioned trio leaving the club due to the expiry of their deals, Marcus Browne could well deputise. Despite this Middlesbrough are likely to still look to sign replacements and have identified Cardiff City’s Junior Hoilett as a potential new recruit.