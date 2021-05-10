Speaking to bold.dk (quotes via Tribal Football), FC Midtjylland midfielder Frank Onyeka has said he believes he would “fit in well” with Brentford amid January links with Thomas Frank’s side.

Back in January, Brentford were credited with interest in Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Currently plying his trade with FC Midtjylland, the 23-year-old was the subject of comments from Rasmus Ankersen.

The owner of both clubs, Ankersen confirmed a deal was something to be looked at, adding that the link between the two sides would become stronger if the Bees win promotion to the Premier League.

Now, Onyeka has moved to comment on the speculation himself.

Speaking with bold.dk, the defensive midfield said he is unaware of Brentford’s interest. He went on to add that he believes he would fit into Thomas Frank’s system well but stated his dream is to play for Chelsea.

Here’s what he had to say:

“No, I have not heard [about Brentford’s interest]. I’ve not talked to my agent lately.

“I’m trying to stay focused on the Superligaen so I’ve said we can talk about it afterwards, but I’m excited about what the future will bring me.

“They [Brentford] play a lot on strength, and they run a lot. I think I will fit in well.

“I watch English football more or less every weekend because Chelsea is my favourite team. So I’ve seen how they play in England and I think it suits my style well.

“It could be a good opportunity for me to switch there.”

Should Brentford’s speculated interest develop into a transfer this summer, it would bring an end to Onyeka’s five-and-a-half-year stint in Denmark to an end.

The midfielder has been with Midtjylland since January 2016, joining from Nigerian club FC Ebedei.

In that time, Onyeka has gone on to feature 120 times for the Danish club. Across all competitions, he has chipped in with 17 goals and nine assists, mainly featuring in defensive midfield.