Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has backed his old side to make a move for in-form Blackpool striker Jerry Yates this summer, according to Football Insider.

Phillips spoke exclusively to Football Insider and claimed the 24-year-old would be a ‘great signing’ for Lee Johnson’s side and should be bought even if he costs £2 million. Yates has been an ever-present for Blackpool this season and has been integral in Blackpool’s pursuit up the League One table.

Yates has scored 22 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions and has been outstanding in Blackpool’s impressive form that has seen them finish 3rd in the table.

It was revealed last summer by Football Insider that Sunderland were monitoring Yates before his eventual move to Blackpool from Rotherham United. It was reported in March that a trio of Championship clubs, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, and Bristol City were all keeping an eye on Yates ahead of this summer, with it being reported it would cost £2 million to prise him away.

Phillips was asked by Football Insider’s Dylan Childs if Sunderland should re-look at Yates this summer, with Charlie Wyke’s future uncertain and he said: “I think he would be a great signing, I really do.

“I watched him live a couple of weeks ago up at Rochdale and he impressed me. He was a real handful and made some really good runs. I have been lucky enough to watch a fair bit of him this season and I like what I see. He might cost £2million and not get any goals but I think there is something in this young player.

“The types of goals he scores, the runs he makes, and his work rate. He has an incredible hunger to make things happen. I could see him being a big success at Sunderland if he were to come there. He is only 24 as well which is a great age.”

There seems to be a fight on Blackpool’s hands to keep hold of Jerry Yates this summer, but the chances of Sunderland getting the 24-year-old will be slim if they don’t get promoted to the Championship as Yates would be more inclined to make a move up than stay in League One.