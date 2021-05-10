According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for out of contract Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett.

Hoilett played under Neil Warnock at both Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City and now the veteran manager wants him at Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders had Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marvin Johnson, Djed Spence, and Hayden Coulson at their disposal last season.

However, Bolasie and Kebano have returned to their parent clubs after their loans ended, Mendez-Laing and Johnson will see their contracts expire next month and there are question marks surrounding the futures of Spence and Coulson.

Therefore Warnock will likely be in the market for a new winger this summer. They could still attempt to sign Bolasie given his contract is up at Everton, but Boro will want to sign a couple to help their chances of achieving a place in the Championship top six next season.

Hoilett has now announced he has left Cardiff City and is set to become a free agent. This means Middlesbrough would not have to pay a fee for the winger.

Boro are keen to hold talks with the player and his representatives this week ahead of a potential move.

The 29-time Canadian international has plenty of experience in the Championship and given Warnock’s tried and tested transfer strategy of signing players he has previously worked with, Hoilett looks to fit the bill.

Middlesbrough had previously registered an interest in the player last summer. However, nothing came to fruition and Hoilett remained at the Bluebirds.