According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town will begin talking with out of contract players today, with wanted winger Gwion Edwards among them.

With Paul Cook at the helm and new owners in place, Ipswich Town will be hoping to enjoy a successful summer window after another difficult campaign.

A host of senior players will be leaving Portman Road this summer, with Cook calling himself a “demolition man” ahead of the window.

Experienced trio Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears are among the players set to depart. Another out of contract ace being linked with a departure is winger Gwion Edwards.

The Welshman was linked with Sunderland and Preston North End last month and could depart for nothing.

Now, it has been confirmed that talks over players’ futures will be commencing today.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich will be confirming some departures today. Talks will be taking place over the course of Monday, with sought-after winger Edwards likely included.

The report adds that with interest from elsewhere, the 28-year-old could still depart even if he is offered a new contract.

Edwards has been with the Tractor Boys since the summer of 2018. He has played 109 times for the club since joining from Peterborough United, scoring 14 goals and laying on eight assists.

The former Swansea City youngster has struggled with injury problems in his time with Ipswich. Despite struggling with a thigh issue at times, Edwards has played 40 times this season, chipping in with six goals and four assists.