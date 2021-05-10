Former Luton Town defender Lloyd Jones will take his time before deciding his next move, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

His contract with Northampton Town expires at the end of next month and he will carefully weigh up his next transfer.

Jones, who is 25 years old, was released by Luton at the end of last season and waited until January before signing for the Cobblers.

Northampton have been relegated to League Two and he is unsure of his future at Sixfields.

Jones has said: “The honest answer is that I don’t know at the moment. That’s the god’s honest truth. I’ve spoken with Jon (Brady) and he’s been unbelievable since I came to the club and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.

“Everything he’s done has been brilliant and it’s the same with Sammo and with Rico, but I think I need to go away and have some time to think about it.”

Jones has made 26 appearances for the Cobblers in all competitions this past season.

He was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster but left Anfield to move to Luton permanently after loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Swindon Town and Blackpool.

The ex-England Under-20 international went on to make 14 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions in his two-and-a-half years at the club as well as spending time out on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Northampton.

Jones will consider his options over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.