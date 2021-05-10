According to Not The Old Firm, Birmingham City have brought out of contract Rangers youngster Brian Kinnear in on trial.

Now that the 2020/21 campaign has come to an end for the Blues, Lee Bowyer and co will be turning their attention to their recruitment drive ahead of next season.

A host of players have been linked with Birmingham City over the past few weeks. Brazilian youngster Lazaro, Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang and West Brom defender Harry Williams are all rumoured to be on the club’s radar.

Now, links with out of contract Rangers youngster Brian Kinnear have emerged.

As per a report from Not The Old Firm, the goalkeeper has been taken on trial by the Blues. Kinnear is set to leave the Scottish Premiership champions this summer after emerging from the club’s youth academy.

Birmingham will cast their eye over Kinnear before deciding whether to offer him a deal or not. It remains unknown how long the trial will last, but it will be interesting to see if he can earn contract at St. Andrew’s.

Kinnear has spent time on loan away from Rangers this season, linking up with Annan Athletic in March. In that time, he has featured twice, conceding two goals.

Given his lack of senior experience, the young shot-stopper would likely link up with Birmingham City’s U23s first.

As for the first-team, Lee Bowyer currently has Neil Etheridge, Connal Trueman and Andres Prieto available as options in between the sticks.