Derby County will release Florian Jozefzoon this summer, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The winger has spent this past season on loan at Rotherham United and will be allowed to leave Pride Park when his contract expires.

Jozefzoon, who is 30 years old, sees his deal run out with the Rams at the end of next month and he will have to weigh up his options as a free agent. Derbyshire Live says he ‘will leave the club’ along with Scott Carson and Scott Malone.

The Suriname international has not been able to save Rotherham from relegation to League One this past season, with Derby staying up at their expense.

He was given the green light to leave for the Yorkshire club in October last year having fallen out-of-favour and has made 25 appearances for the Millers this past term in all competitions.

Jozefzoon had spells at Ajax and PSV before rocking up in England in January 2017 to join Brentford. He was a hit during his time at Griffin Park and scored eight goals in 62 games altogether for the London club.

Derby then lured him away from the Bees in July 2018 and he helped them get into the Championship Play-Offs in his first season at the club under Frank Lampard.

However, he has since fallen down the pecking order and is poised to be released next month after spending this past campaign with relegated Rotherham.