QPR are in ongoing talks with goalkeeper Joe Lumley over a new contract, as per a report by West London Sport.

The stopper is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Lumley, who is 26 years old, was wanted by Birmingham City last summer, as per West London Sport, whilst Nottingham Forest were keen in January according to journalist Alex Crook.

The ‘keeper remained at QPR until the end of this campaign but his long-term future is hanging in the balance.

Mark Warburton has said: “We had a few words behind closed doors and what was said remains behind closed doors. There are talks ongoing and I have said before that Joe is a man that I have enormous respect for as a goalkeeper and as a person.

“We had a few words and I made the decision I made. But the fact is I have amazing respect for Joe Lumley. He is a top-class goalkeeper and talks are ongoing and let’s see what happens in the coming days.”

Lumley has made five appearances in all competition for the R’s this season, as well as spending time out on loan at Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers.

He has been on the books of the R’s since joining them as a youngster in 2010, having previously been on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.

He has since made 84 appearances for the Hoops over the past 10 years in all competitions, as well as spending a lot of time out on loan in the lower leagues.

Lumley has had stints at Bishop’s Stortford, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool in the past.