Crystal Palace and Southampton are interested in Swansea City loanee Marc Guehi, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Chelsea defender is attracting plenty of interest going into the summer transfer window.

Guehi, who is 20 years old, has had his contract at Stamford Bridge extended and is highly-rated by Thomas Tuchel’s side.

He is also believed to be on the radar of German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Chelsea have a big decision to make on what to do with him next season.

Guehi first joined Swansea on loan in January 2020 and has been a key player for Steve Cooper’s side since then.

He helped the Swans get into the Championship Play-Offs last season and they brought him back to the Liberty Stadium for another campaign in August last year.

The youngster will now be looking to help the Welsh side make that one step further this year and into the Premier League as they prepare for another Play-Off attempt.

Guehi is a product of the Chelsea academy and has been a regular for the London club at youth levels in the past.

The England youth international has played twice for their senior side and has enjoyed plenty of first-team football at the Liberty Stadium.

He may well be playing in the Premier League next term with Crystal Palace and Southampton keen.