QPR’s Ilias Chair is on the radar of Watford, according to The Athletic.

The attacking midfielder is a man in-demand going into the summer transfer window.

Chair, who is 23 years old, is on the radar of clubs across Europe with teams in Belgium, Italy and Germany all said to be keen.

Italian duo Bologna and Genoa have been credited with an interest, as have Belgian giants Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

Watford could try and keep him in England though as they gear up for life back in the Premier League.

The Hornets have a busy summer ahead of them as they prepare for the top flight and they could see Chair as someone who is ready to make the step up from the Championship.

Chair joined QPR in 2017 from Lierse in Belgium and made a handful of appearances as a youngster before going out on loan to Stevenage in his second season with the London club.

The ex-Morocco youth international impressed in League Two and broke into the R’s first-team on his return during the campaign after.

Chair has since established himself as one of Mark Warburton’s key assets and has made over 100 appearances for the club now, chipping in with 14 goals.

QPR will be keen to keep hold of him but face interest from all over Europe, as well as Premier League new boys Watford.