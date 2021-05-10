Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has been tight-lipped on his chances of signing Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks missed out on a late place in the Play-Offs yesterday meaning the striker has played the last game of his loan spell.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, has been a hit with the London club since his January switch and managed eight goals for them.

However, he still has another year left on his contract at Deepdale and is heading back to Lancashire.

Stockley has recently expressed his desire to join Charlton permanently this summer but his future at Preston will depend on who their new manager is and whether he is part of their plans.

Asked about his situation yesterday, Adkins simply said: “He’s a Preston North End player, he has got another year on his contract.”

He joining the Lilywhites in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for them altogether.

However, he managed just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this term and they gave him the green light to leave for the third tier.

He has previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians. He has also played for Bournemouth and Aberdeen in the past.

Charlton will be going for promotion next season under Adkins and are poised for a busy summer. Bringing Stockley back would be a huge boost.

