Hull City will let some players move on this summer, as per BBC Radio Humberside journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Grant McCann @HullCity tells @HumbersideSport he won't have to sell to buy next season. He says some players will move on but they will keep and develop their core with some additions. Expects to sit down with Ehab Allam and Lee Darnborough this week. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) May 9, 2021

The Tigers have no intention of selling key assets like Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter or Jacob Greaves but could let some fringe players depart.

Grant McCann’s side are back in the Championship next term and lifted the League One trophy yesterday after their game against Charlton Athletic.

It is poised to be a busy summer at the KCOM Stadium as they look to bolster their squad.

Here are some players who Hull may be open to offloading-

Jordan Flores

The January recruit from Dundalk has played just three times since moving to East Yorkshire and may be allowed to depart if another club comes in.

James Scott

He scored just once in 18 games in League One this past season and could leave on loan. At the age of 20, he still has the potential to be an important player for the Tigers in the future.

George Long

The ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper has lost his place to Matt Ingram and is a decent back-up option. However, his contract is up next month and he may fancy being a number one elsewhere.

Max Clark

Hull brought him back in the last transfer window but he hasn’t played at all, apart from some appearances for the Under-23’s. McCann has a decision to make as to whether to keep him.

Max Sheaf

The 21-year-old’s deal expires this summer and his future is currently up in the air. He has had loan spells away at Cheltenham Town and Torquay United to gain experience.