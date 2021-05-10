Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has been open to a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Scotsman has spent this past season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and has been interested in signing for them.

However, Tony Mowbray’s side are expected to opt against bringing him to Lancashire for good and he will have to look elsewhere for a new home.

Douglas, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at Leeds at the end of next month and is poised to leave on a free transfer.

Read: Blackburn Rovers expected to release 23-y/o midfielder

The left-back has made 32 appearances this season for Rovers but they don’t need him next term after signing Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering.

Douglas will have to weigh up his options over the coming months as a free agent. Watford were linked with him last summer before Blackburn swooped in, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, whilst Sky Sports suggested Celtic wanted him too.

It will be interesting to see if either rekindle any lingering interest this time around.

He signed for Leeds in 2018 from Wolves having previously won the Championship title in his only season at Molineux. He has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Whites and played a part in their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

Read: Blackburn Rovers to show door to League Two loanee

However, Leeds decided to let him depart for Blackburn last year with his first-team opportunities limited in the top flight.