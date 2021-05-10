Manchester United defender Teden Mengi is poised to return to Derby County next season, as detailed in a report by Derbyshire Live.

The Rams have secured their place in the Championship and are looking ahead to the next campaign.

Mengi, who is 19 years old, joined Derby on loan in February but had to return to Manchester United last month due to injury.

However, Derbyshire Live suggest he is now ‘set’ to go back to Pride Park for a second spell.

Mengi was given the green light to leave Old Trafford this past winter to get some first-team experience under his belt and played nine times in the second tier.

Wayne Rooney has managed to keep Derby up by the skin of their teeth in his first season as a manager and has a big summer ahead of him as he looks to bolster his squad.

Mengi would give his side more competition and depth in defence and many of their fans wouldn’t be opposed to him coming back in on loan.

The England youth international joined Manchester United at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He has been a regulate for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career and has played once for their first-team.

Another loan move to Derby next term would help him get more experience under his belt.