The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick has revealed why Darren Moore took the Sheffield Wednesday job back in March, having since seen his side finish bottom of the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to Pride Park to face Derby County over the weekend. It was a penultimate game of the season for both sides and neither failed the neutral viewer – the game finished 3-3.

It confirmed Wednesday’s relegation into League One and Wycombe Wanderers’ win over Middlesbrough subjected the Owls into 24th by the full-time whistle, and into the third-tier of English Football for the first time since 2012.

Now though, The Athletic‘s Sheffield Wednesday correspondent Frostick reveals some insight into why Moore left Doncaster Rovers for Hillsborough. She wrote:

The Athletic understands that Moore took the job in the belief that even if Wednesday were relegated, he could use it as a clean slate to get the club promoted at the first time of asking as part of a bigger project at Hillsborough.

There’s a lot of rebuilding that needs to happen at Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Moore could lose the bulk of his first-team squad through contract expirations, and several of his star players could be poached following their demise.