Paul Robinson has urged Rangers to fend off interest from both Everton and Wolves to land Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence in the summer.

The former England and Spurs shot-stopper has told Football Insider how he thinks Spence, 20, would be a ‘great signing’ for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Under Neil Warnock this season just gone, the defender featured 38 times in the Championship and scored the one goal, in what was his second full season in Boro’s Championship squad.

But going into the summer, reports have linked Rangers alongside Everton and Wolves in the running to sign Spence, who is said to be valued at close to £5million.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said:

“Spence has done well this season. It’s always great to have versatile players in your squad and Spence is certainly one of those.

“He’s a great age and has a lot of experience already for someone so young. I think he’d be a great signing for Rangers. I’m sure he’d be interested if offered the chance to work with Steven Gerrard. They’re building something special up there.”

Boro finished the season in 10th-place of the Championship table. Compared to the last campaign, 10th is a relief. But fans and Warnock knows that it should’ve been much higher.

They had the chance to settle themselves into the top-six at one point but have never quite had that cutting-edge to first of all break into the play-offs, and then remain there.

Warnock has a lot of rebuilding to do in the summer and potential player exits won’t help him at all. If Spence does end up leaving, Boro will need to drive the price up and quickly reinvest that money into an already thin squad.