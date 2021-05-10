Watford now look set to miss out on their previously reported target Jacob Murphy, who is set for a one-year extension on his current Newcastle United deal.

Murphy, 26, was previously reported to be coming into the final few weeks of his Newcastle United contract. Since, it’s been revealed that Steve Bruce has a one-year option on the midfielder’s deal and now Chronicle Live claim that Bruce is ready to trigger that option.

It comes after Murphy has featured 23 times in the Premier league this season, scoring twice. He’s become a more useful player as the season’s grown having not managed to settle in the Magpies’ starting line-up for the past couple of seasons.

He’s spent time out on loan at West Brom and last season with Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls were loosely linked with a return but as the summer nears, the likes of Burnley, Rangers and Watford have all been touted.

Rangers wanted a pre-contract deal but with Murphy now in line for a contract extension, that effectively rules them out.

Little under two weeks ago now though, Watford and Burnley’s interest in Murphy was handed fresh life as The Sun reported that, despite his inevitable Newcastle contract talks, the two clubs were weighing up £6million bids to bring him in over summer.

Whether Newcastle will accept that kind of offer for a player who’s become increasingly useful to Bruce remains to be seen, and whether Newcastle would still consider selling after a renewed contract is likewise.

He’s a talent nevertheless though, and someone who Watford could really do with upon their Premier League return.