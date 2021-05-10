QPR man Geoff Cameron is heading to Cincinnati this week for a medical ahead of a proposed return to the MLS.

Cameron, 35, has just concluded his third season with QPR.

The American has been a good servant to the Rs over the past few years and is now heading back to the States to join up with FC Cincinnati, who are expected to announce the deal ‘soon’ pending the results of a medical claims, The Enquirer (via Cincinnati.com).

His QPR contract is due to expire in the next few weeks. After missing the final run-in through injury, Cameron was able to play in the final five minutes of the weekend win over Luton Town, marking his 89th Championship appearance for the club.

Formerly of Stoke City, Cameron looks set to return to the MLS – nine years after he initially left it. The former US international has represented his country on the world stage and is one of the best know US footballers in British football.

He made his name with the Potters, spending six seasons there and making 186 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Now though, returning to the US, Cameron will no doubt do so to a hero’s welcome and having shown in his 34 Championship appearances this season that he can still compete, expect Cameron to become a key player for Cincinnati.

After three games of the season, Cincinnati currently sit joint-bottom of the Eastern Conference having conceded 10 goals in their opening three games – Cameron’s addition might just be a timely one then.