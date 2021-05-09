According to The Sun, MLS side Inter Miami are ready to rival Watford for Inter Milan wing-back Ashley Young.

With his future at the San Siro up in the air, Young has been linked with a romantic return to former club Watford.

After 14 years away from Vicarage Road, reports have claimed the Hornets are looking to bring the 35-year-old back ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Inter Milan man seemingly played down links with a return to Watford earlier this week. Now, claims of new interest have emerged from The Sun.

Tom Barclay reports that “ambitious” MLS outfit Inter Miami are also showing an interest in Young.

Managed by Phil Neville, Inter Miami have already tempted one experienced Englishman over to the MLS. Stoke City legend Ryan Shawcross joined the club earlier this year and Young could become the latest English veteran to make the move.

Young’s deal with Inter Milan expires this summer, so could be available for a bargain fee.

The former England international has chipped in with four assists in 32 outings for Antonio Conte’s side. His contributions this season take him to four goals and nine assists in 57 games for the Serie A side.

With David Beckham’s MLS side entering the chase, it will be interesting to see how Watford’s rumoured pursuit of Young pans out.

In his first stint with the Hornets, the Stevenage-born ace played in 107 games. In that time, he managed 22 goals and 10 assists after making his way through the academy.