Speaking on Twitter, reporter Alan Nixon has said “a few” could be keen on Luton Town loan star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

The Leicester City loanee has been a big hit since linking up with Luton Town last summer.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a mainstay in the Hatters’ starting 11, chipping in with three goals and six assists. The Luton loan man played 40 times the Nathan Jones’ side, playing in every single game since their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town back in November.

Now that his stint has come to an end, Dewsbury-Hall will now be returning to the King Power Stadium.

A decision is yet to be made on the midfielder’s immediate future, but Brendan Rodgers and co will be casting their eye over him and some of their other young talents ahead of next season.

Luton boss Jones made his hopes of a reunion known after Saturday’s game. He stated he wants to bring Dewsbury-Hall back “any way possible”.

However, reporter Alan Nixon predicts the Hatters could have competition in the chase for his signature. Speaking on Twitter, Nixon said “a few” other clubs might be keen on the Luton favourite.

Given Dewsbury-Hall’s performances, it would come as no surprise to see top Championship teams linked this summer.

It will be interesting to see where the central midfield is playing his football next campaign, be it out on loan again or with Leicester’s senior side.