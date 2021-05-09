Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, experienced goalkeeper Lee Camp has confirmed “conversations” have taken place regarding a potential stay at Swindon Town.

The 36-year-old shot-stopper linked up with the Robins back in March.

Camp came into bolster Swindon Town’s goalkeeper ranks for the remainder of the season. He put pen to paper on a short-term deal after his time with Coventry City came to an end during the January transfer window.

Since making the move to the County Ground, the veteran has successfully nailed down a spot in the starting 11.

In his 11 appearances for Swindon, the goalkeeper managed to keep two clean sheets, both coming in his first two games.

However, his outing against Wigan Athletic on Sunday afternoon could prove to be his last game for the club. Prior to the Robins’ dramatic 4-3 win over the Latics, Camp spoke to the Swindon Advertiser about his immediate future.

The Derby-born ‘keeper confirmed “very brief conversations” have taken place about a possible stay with Swindon. However, he acknowledged it will be down to the new manager to make a final decision.

“It’s on the table,” he said.

“We’ve had very brief conversations. But, a lot of it will come down to the new manager and what the football club want to do.

“They probably don’t want to sign a goalkeeper and then a new manager comes in and has a different idea.

“It’s on the table, and there will always be a clear line of communication. I’ll always be very open and honest with my thoughts.”

With Camp confirming the current situation, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

Swindon will be playing League Two football next season and Camp’s experience could be valuable.

He has made over 500 Championship appearances over the course of his career, featuring for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Birmingham City and more.