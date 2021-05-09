According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United are open to sending Nottingham Forest loan star James Garner abroad next season.

After a challenging stint on loan with Watford, the Manchester United starlet has impressed since linking up with Nottingham Forest in January.

His Watford stint was brought to an end amid his struggles at Vicarage Road. However, he has successfully put that difficult spell behind him and has been a mainstay in Chris Hughton’s side since.

With Forest, Garner has managed four goals in 20 outings, playing a part in every game since their 2-1 win over Coventry City back in early February.

With the campaign done and dusted, Garner will be returning to the Red Devils. A new loan move seems the most likely outcome, with a host of clubs keen.

While Nottingham Forest have been linked with a reunion, Championship title-winners Norwich City and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have also been credited with interest.

However, it has been claimed that Garner could be heading abroad.

As per The Mirror, the 20-year-old’s parent club are open to sending the promising midfielder on loan abroad.

United youngsters Dylan Levitt (NK Istra), Aliou Traore (SM Caen), Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen & Club Brugge) and Facundo Pellestri (Deportivo Alaves) have all spent time on loan outside of the UK this season.

It will be interesting to see how Garner’s situation pans out over the coming months.

His time at the City Ground has shown he can perform at a Championship level. A return to Forest would give him the chance to further his development under Hughton, a manager Manchester United trust.

However, it awaits to be seen if United want to see Garner given consistent game time at a higher level next season.