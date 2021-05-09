Ex-Bradford City, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town striker Jon Stead has confirmed his retirement on Twitter.

700 games 165 goals and I have loved every second! Boots finally getting hung up and look forward to what’s next! 🙏🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qtdAP4rkAO — Jon Stead (@JonSteadSA) May 8, 2021

The 38-year-old striker announced that his playing career has come to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Stead played his 700th and final game as Harrogate Town were defeated 4-1 by League Two title-winners Cheltenham Town. The veteran provided an assist for Jack Muldoon in his 82-minute outing for Simon Weaver’s side before making way for youngster Josh Andrews.

Upon the announcement of his retirement, Stead moved to thank all involved in his impressive career. He thanked his teammates, staff members, family and supporters for their role in his lengthy career.

The Huddersfield-born retiree also hinted at his desire to enter coaching upon the end of his career. Given his level of experience of playing at a Football League level, it will be interesting to see how Stead transitions into the next stage of his football career.

Stead started his career with hometown club Huddersfield Town. He broke onto the senior picture after coming through their youth ranks before leaving in 2004.

He returned for a second stint with the Terriers in 2013, staying for two more years.

Of that two-year stint back at the John Smith’s Stadium, Stead spent a big chunk on loan with Bradford City. Over the course of three separate stints, the striker netted 12 goals and laid on 10 assists in 48 games.

One of the most notable moments of Stead’s career came with the Bantams, netting once and laying on two assists in their stunning 4-2 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Stead also enjoyed a notable stint at Ashton Gate with Bristol City. From 2010 to 2013, the big forward netted 20 goals and laid on 12 assists in 83 outings.