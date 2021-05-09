Bolton Wanderers have offered a contract to youngster Finlay Lockett, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The Trotters are looking to tie the highly-rated youngster down on a longer deal.

Lockett, who is 18 years old, is being tipped for a bright future with Bolton.

He is facing up to nine months out injured though having picked up a ruptured anterior ligament injury.

Nevertheless, the teenager will still be on the books at Bolton as he makes his recovery next season with the Trotters planning to sort out all the paperwork for his new deal soon.

Lockett is from Stockport and spent time in the academy at Burnley before linking up with Bolton.

He has been a key player at youth levels for the North West side and made his first-team debut in a League One fixture against Coventry City in 2019.

The attacker has since made four more senior appearances and will be looking for many more once he is back from injury.

Bolton secured their promotion back to the third tier with a 4-1 away win at Crawley Town.

Ian Evatt has done an impressive job since joining from Barrow last summer and the Trotters deserve credit for sticking by him this season despite some tough moments early on.

It is a big summer ahead for Bolton as they look to prepare for life back in League One.