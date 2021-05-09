Sunderland striker Will Grigg has admitted he is unsure what is in store for him this summer, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Northern Ireland international was shipped out on loan to MK Dons in January.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, has since scored eight goals in 18 games for Russell Martin’s side.

He was a wanted man this past winter with Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town keen before the Dons swooped in, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Grigg is a proven goal scorer in League One and there is no doubt he would have a number of suitors if Sunderland made him available to leave.

He has said: “It’s one of those things, I’ve got another year left at Sunderland and as far as I’m aware at the moment I’ll be going back there in pre-season.

“Football’s a funny game, you never know what’s going to happen, there’s obviously lots of factors to go in if anything’s going to happen, but the support from the fans has been unbelievable from the first day I came back.”

He added: “That was part of the reason why I wanted to come back, because of my rapport with the fans and my relationship with the club from previous times, so it’s great to be back and you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million to lure him to the North East from Wigan in 2019 but his time there has not worked out. He has scored just eight goals in 54 games.

He still has another season left at the Stadium of Light and it will be interesting to see if he is part of their plans.

His future with Sunderland is likely to depend on what league they are in next term.