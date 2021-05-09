Contracts talks are underway between Gillingham and Connor Ogilvie, as detailed in a report by Kent Online.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season but the League One side are keen to keep hold of him.

Ogilvie, who is 25 years old, was wanted by Portsmouth last summer, as reported by Football Insider.

The left-back has been a key player over the past four years for Gillingham.

Ogilvie first joined the Kent club in 2017 and spent a couple of seasons on loan there before they made his move permanent.

He has made a total of 170 appearances for the Gills since then, chipping in with 10 goals from defence.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through their academy.

He never made a senior appearance for Spurs but did make their bench once in a Europa League clash against Benfica in 2014.

Ogilvie had a couple of loan spells at Stevenage in League Two to gain experience before rocking up at Gillingham.

Steve Evans’ side finished 11th in League One this past season and will be looking to make a push for the Play-Offs next year.

Keeping Ogilvie at the club for another campaign at least would be a boost this summer.

Portsmouth have been keen in the past but have had a change of manager since the links emerged with Danny Cowley now their boss.