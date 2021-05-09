Wycombe Wanderers’ relegation from the Championship was confirmed yesterday, with a 3-0 win at Middlesbrough leaving them just a point and a place away from what would’ve been unprecedented survival.

199 days ago at the back end of October, defeat at Carrow Road left Wycombe Wanderers with no points after their opening seven Championship games of the season, ahead of only Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table who then sat on -4 points.

It took Gareth Ainsworth’s side until their eighth Championship fixture to claim their first point, doing so in a 1-1 draw at home to Watford. Back-to-back wins followed that maiden point on the board, with the Chairboys first beating the eventual bottom club Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at home before winning 2-1 away at Birmingham City.

Going into the season as everyone’s Napoleon to finish in 24th, Wycombe had suddenly given themselves an unexpected slice of survival hope. The campaign was only ten games old and Ainsworth found his side in 22nd – a point behind Coventry City who were then in 21st and just three behind Barnsley who went on to finish the season in 5th.

But that fine slice of survival hopes would thin persistently so throughout the mid-section of the season. Wycombe were finally managing to score goals and claim the odd point. But for Ainsworth, the overwhelming theme from this season is that he simply hasn’t had the artillery to compete with those who’ve been in the division for much longer than.

Wycombe started to settle in that 24th-place of the Championship table. Janaury brought in some much needed depth and with it an unexpected, and first transfer fee of the season with Wycombe poaching Jordan Obita from Oxford United. Admiral Muskwe was the other standout signing of the winter transfer window – he scored three goals in his 17 Championship appearances on loan from Leicester City.

Despite the additions, Wycombe’s already relatively light squad was starting to wear under the torments of the amended Championship season. That 7-2 defeat at Brentford at the end of January marked the start of run which brought in just three wins in 15, suffering from six defeats to-nil in that two month period.

15 fixtures stretching from January 30th to March 20th…Every team has had to deal with the same congestion of fixtures and whilst Wycombe went into the final run-in all but relegated, they would put together a run of form worthy of a comfortable finish in the Championship as those around them only continued to free-fall into summer.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Barnsley in March left Wycombe in that familiar bottom spot and 12 points adrift. From that match on, Wycombe would claim 17 points from their remaining ten games of the campaign, capping their season with yesterday’s wholesome win at Middlesbrough to lift themselves off and away from the foot of the table.

The team that stepped up into the Championship after beating their close rivals Oxford United in an eerie play-off final, went head first into an ever-growing Championship with what was probably the smallest budget the division has ever seen…the team that took five games to score their first goal of the season and seven to pick up a single point finished the season just a point and a place away from safety, and as a team with a place in every Football League fans’ heart.

What Ainsworth has built at Wycombe Wanderers is astonishing. What he’s achieved since taking charge way back in 2012 is among the highest order of the Football League and still, his project with the club is far from over. Speaking after yesterday’s win, the sheer pride and love emitting from Ainsworth for his players’ achievements this season was joyous, and all whilst he reiterated the fact that his side belong in the Championship.

Nine of his starting XI v Middlesbrough are contracted into next season or beyond. The club takes down with them into League One the experience of this season and knowledge of the fact that they so nearly came close to achieving what, no less than nine months ago was thought to be impossible.

Wycombe have what every team needs, but not every team can have regardless of money, and that is a truly spirited manager in charge of a an equally spirited, humble and determined set of players. There’ll no doubt be rumours circulating about Ainsworth’s future going into the summer but his comments yesterday about the long-term at Wycombe can surely be believed, given that Ainsworth has fended off interest in the past to remain at the club.

Relegation is far from the end of Wycombe Wanderers. Instead, this season can be studied and remembered as the very start of Wycombe’s growth into the bigger time – they’ve a lot of players coming into the prime years of their careers and with a season of Championship rigours to take with them into next season. For what they’ve achieved and what they’re on course to achieve, Wycombe Wanderers fans can be immensely proud and excited for the future,