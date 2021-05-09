Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley says he would love to make his move to Charlton Athletic permanent, as per an interview with The Sun.

The forward joined the Addicks on loan until the end of the season in January.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, has since scored eight goals for the London club.

Charlton saw off competition from elsewhere to land him this past winter. Sunderland and Hull City were keen, according to Football League World, whilst Bristol Rovers tried to get him, as per Bristol Live.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss sends message to Hull City

Stockley has said: “What I can say is I absolutely am loving my time here. And this hopefully isn’t the end of my time playing for Charlton. If it works for everyone, I would love it. I feel I have so much to give and these are my prime years.”

He added: “It’s not until you’re down here that you realise what a very big club Charlton are. I love the training ground, I love the area. The stadium is incredible too.”

Stockley still has another year left on his contract at Preston and his future there is likely to depend on who their new manager will be.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked winger in talks with League One side

He joined the Lilywhites in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for the Lancashire outfit altogether.

However, he fell down the pecking order this season and was given the green light to leave on loan for Charlton.

Stockley would now ‘love’ to make his move to London permanent.