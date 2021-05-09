Football League-linked defender Josh Doig appears in no rush to leave Hibernian, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The youngster has been awarded the Young Player of the Year award in Scotland.

Doig, who is 18 years old, was linked with Sunderland and Millwall in January, as per the Scotsman, whilst Stoke City were credited with an interest by the Daily Record.

He has no intentions of jumping ship just yet despite his impressive past season.

Doig has said: “I absolutely adore it here at Hibs. You can see with the likes of John McGinn…I know Hibs is a great pathway to go to higher places but it is still a massive club in itself. We could finish third this season!

“I don’t think there’s a better place than Hibs to develop as a player. I know that myself as I have come on so much. Being here is good for me.”

Hibs have managed to tie him down to a contract until 2025 to fend off potential interest.

Doig started his career in the academy of rivals Hearts but made the switch to their Edinburgh counterparts two years ago. He was initially loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish League Two to gain experience.

The Scotland youth international returned to Hibs ahead of this season and has since been a regular for Jack Ross’ side and has made 31 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four assists.

His breakthrough hasn’t gone unnoticed and he is a name to keep an eye out for over the coming years.