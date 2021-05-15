Strikers and goalscorers always have value. It’s a simple equation; if you score more goals then your value goes up.

The second edge to that double-edged sword is a simple one. The more a striker scores, the more decent a proposition that striker/goalscorer becomes.

This season the Sky Bet Championship has had two standout scorers in Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney who have 58 goals and 15 assists between them.

Armstrong and Toney show – goals and the Championship

Quite simply put, Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney pretty much took control of the Sky Bet Championship season between them – the charts don’t lie.

The deadly duo were former teammates at Newcastle United before being let go by the Magpies to Blackburn (Armstrong) and Peterborough (Toney).

Now the former teammates are interesting Premier League sides due to their goalscoring exploits with some saying that summer moves could be underfoot. Already there are reports of £35m interest in Brentford’s Toney with Blackburn thought to be looking at bids of £16m to land Armstrong.

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers match events graphic

Style of play

prefers playing the left flank – medium (green) passes

prefers shorter passes (blue) when playing down the right

busy in and around the box with a high volume of shots (grey)

2020/21 Championship campaign

Armstrong featured in 40 Sky Bet Championship games for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers. Those 40 games saw the 24-year-old return 28 goals and add 5 assists.

It was a season where he caught the eye in a Rovers team that limped sorrily into a lowly 15th place in the Championship table.

The focal point of attack for Blackburn, the Ewood Park outfit will be hoping that they can hang onto the goal-laden striker who has just one more year of his current deal left.

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Ivan Toney – Brentford match events graphic

Style of play

prefers to drop deeper to receive the ball – plays a mix of short (blue) and short/medium (darker green) passes

gets into the area with a high volume of shots (grey) central to the goal

predominantly plays down the central areas of the field

2020/21 Championship campaign

Toney featured in 45 Sky Bet Championship games for Thomas Frank’s Brentford side. Those 45 games saw the 25-year-old score 31 goals and add 10 assists.

It was a sparkling where he more than proved doubters wrong that he could step up a level and still remain as deadly as he was in League One,

Leading to line with such devastating force, Toney has helped the Bees buzz into the Championship play-offs where they face Bournemouth on Monday evening.

The Comment: both could be Premier League players this summer

It’s very hard to look past the 28 goals of Adam Armstrong and the 31 goals of Ivan Toney and not think one thing – Premier League football.

For Blackburn Rovers, that overture sounds the loudest what with Armstrong having just a year left on his current deal and Rovers coming off of a disappointing season. 15th place is unlikely to cut it for an extended deal when top-tier sides start weighing up the goals Armstrong brings to the table.

For Brentford, it is a whole different kettle of fish with Toney having four years left of his deal. The London side’s issue is that they must go up this season. If not, then Toney’s goals/assists will see some Premier League side willing to make a big-money, test-the-water bid for the former Peterborough hitman.

Either way, it could be a nervous summer for both Blackburn and Brentford.

Graphics courtesy of Smarterscout