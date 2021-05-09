Blackburn had something of an up-and-down season in the Championship this year. Beset by inconsistency, Rovers could only finish a disappointing 15th in the league table.

Far too many performances flattered to deceive and runs of bad results and performances hamstrung the Lancashire side when momentum was needed.

One consistency for the Ewood Park outfit was the form of striker Adam Armstrong – the former Newcastle United youngster having bagged 28 Sky Bet Championship goals this last campaign.

That level of output is bound to bring summer interest and Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is realistic that such interest will come.

Waiting for a call – Mowbray realistic on Armstrong

Whenever your striker bags 28 goals in a season then eyes are going to be cast upon him. That is definitely something that will happen with Adam Armstrong and Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is expecting it.

Speaking on the matter, per Lancs Live, Mowbray said: “For Adam’s sake let’s hope the phone rings and someone offers us a ridiculous amount of money, we shake him by the hand and we say go and bang in loads of goals in the Premier League.”

Newcastle United are said to be interested in reuniting themselves with their former youngster – a TEAMtalk exclusive by Graeme Bailey saying in March the Magpies were ready to offer Rovers £16m to land Armstrong.

Bailey writes that Blackburn was thought to be holding out for a deal “over £20million” for the 24-year-old with goals in his shooting boots but that £16m is nearer to what the MAgpies value their former striker.

Mowbray plans for any future Armstrong haul

Should Blackburn be the recipients of a mega-money bid for Adam Armstrong’s services, as is expected to happen, then Mowbray is clear as to what will happen with what Rovers receive.

Speaking amidst comments indicating the need to restructure at Ewood Park, Mowbray adds: “we’ll use some of that money in the team and can find another striker who can bang loads of goals in.”

Issues do need addressing elsewhere on the pitch for Blackburn Rovers but a key priority will be to replace Armstrong should a suitable offer be accepted.