Gillingham boss Steve Evans believes it is likely he will still be in charge next season, as per a report by Kent Online.

The Scotsman has held talks with the Gills’ hierarchy about plans for the next campaign.

Evans, who is 58 years old, has been linked with a surprise switch to Swindon Town recently, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Swindon. Name of Steve Evans getting a mention as poss boss for next season … never afraid to go into a fire 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

However, he expects to still be in charge at Priestfield for the next campaign.

“I believe it is likely I will be here,” he said. “I went (into the meeting with the chairman) with an open mind, all the cards were on the table, we were very honest, there were disappointments, there was middle ground, there was highs and there was honesty in the room, with two men across a table having a very open and frank review and discussion.

“The one thing we agreed was that if we get the plan right going forward that gives us a chance. I believe I will be at Priestfield (next season).”

Evans has guided Gillingham to an 11th place finish in League One this term.

He has previously managed the likes of Crawley Town, Rotherham United, Leeds United, Mansfield Town and Peterborough United.

The links to Swindon last week were a surprise, especially with the Robins back in League Two next season.

However, Evans expects to stay at Gillingham and they will look to build on their mid-table finish by pushing for the Play-Offs next year.