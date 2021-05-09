Luton Town loan man Sam Nombe is not part of MK Dons’ plans, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

Midfielder Hiram Boateng is also not in Russell Martin’s thoughts for next season after spending the past year with Cambridge United.

Nombe, who is 22 years old, joined Luton on loan in October with a view to a permanent move to Kenilworth Road.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with Nathan Jones’ side and they are unlikely to utilise their option to sign him. There also appears to be no way back for him at Stadium.mk.

Read: Bristol Rovers tried to sign Luton Town man in January

Martin has said: “I don’t think their position here really changes, being completely honest. We’ll have a sit down with them but long term, I don’t see them as part of the current team or squad in terms of fit.

“But they’re both great lads, both really good players and can contribute to teams as Hiram has done this season. Certain people fit certain styles and systems. But football is about timing.”

He later added: “Sam has had a frustrating one at Luton. They’re both great guys who we’ll be rooting for.”

Read: Luton Town man to be released by Leeds United

Nombe has failed to find the net in 12 games for Luton.

The Croydon-born forward joined MK Dons at the age of 11 and has since risen up through their youth ranks.

He made his first-team debut in a League Cup game against Forest Green Rovers in August 2017 and has since made 40 more appearances for the Dons, chipping in with six goals in all competitions.

He has also spent time away from MK Dons on loan in non-league at Oxford City and Maidenhead in the past.