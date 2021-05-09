Sheffield Wednesday’s wretched 2020/21 campaign and season came to an end yesterday afternoon with the 3-3 spirited draw against Derby County.

It was a result that confirmed Derby County as a Sky Bet Championship side for next season whilst condemning the Owls to League One.

That eventuality, one that many Owls fans had prepared themselves for, was the final nail in a coffin that has had nails repeatedly hammered into it all season long.

Owls down and pundits turn on Chansiri

Wednesday’s relegation will mean that another ‘big club’ will be playing their football in the third tier of English football once again.

It was a campaign that started with a points deduction and ended with a battling draw against another relegation-threatened side in Wayne Rooney’s Derby County outfit.

Far too many bad performances on the pitch which saw 29 points thrown away from winning positions was bad enough but the rot went deeper than that.

EFL Quest pundits Dean Ashton and Sam Parkin were also quick to turn the heat on owner Dejphon Chansiri as the reality of relegation settled in.

Chansiri hit with stinging criticism

Speaking on the EFL Quest highlights show (tweet – above) both Ashton and Parkin are scathing in their criticism of Chansiri.

Former West Ham striker Ashton said: “Chansiri, the owner, has got a lot to answer for hasn’t he? Disastrous managerial appointments” before going on to add, “the club has been in a bad, bad position off the pitch for so long now.”

Pundit Parkin said that the players must also take some of the blame but added that blame must also lay the blame squarely at Chansiri’s feet as well.

Whilst talking of Wednesday’s wastefulness from winning positions, Parkin added: “It starts way above pitch level with the owner” before then adding comments that indicated a degree of instability with the raft of managerial appointments during the campaign.