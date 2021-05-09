Leyton Orient are in the hunt for a new manager for next season, as per their official club website.

Here are five early candidates for the role-

Mark Cooper

He is available after being sacked by Forest Green Rovers last month and is a decent option for Leyton Orient, a club he had a brief spell with during his playing career.

Richie Wellens

The ex-midfielder guided Swindon Town to promotion from League Two last season but his most recent spell at Salford City ended in the sack. Could he fancy getting back into the dugout with the O’s now?

Daryl McMahon

He was a player with the London club and has been linked with a return as manager in the past. The Irishman is currently in charge of National League side Dagenham and Redbridge having previously managed Ebbsfleet United and Macclesfield Town.

Kenny Jackett

It seems unlikely that he would drop into League Two but the experienced boss could still be targeted by Leyton Orient. He is a free agent now having been dismissed by Portsmouth earlier this year. The 59-year-old has also managed the likes of Millwall and Wolves.

Phil Parkinson

The former Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers boss is also available having last managed Sunderland and is a name who the O’s could consider. He knows what it takes to get out of League Two having guided Bradford to promotion during his time at Valley Parade.