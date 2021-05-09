Gethin Jones will be staying at Bolton Wanderers for next season, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The right-back has triggered a clause in his contract which has exercised a 12-month extension.

Bolton secured their promotion back to League One yesterday with a 4-1 win away at Crawley Town.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has been a key player for the Trotters since joining on a free transfer last summer.

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “He has played every game, more or less. I might be wrong but I am pretty sure the option (in his contract) has already been triggered now – so I don’t think it will be an issue.”

Jones made the switch to Bolton having played for Carlisle United last season and has since made 40 appearances in all competitions for the North West club.

Jones joined Everton’s academy from Wrexham as a youngster and rose up through the youth ranks at Goodison Park. He played once for their first-team in a Europa League tie and was loaned out to Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley.

He made 17 appearances for the Tykes on loan in the Championship during the 2016/17 season before heading back to Merseyside.

Jones then left Everton on a permanent basis in 2018 and spent a year with Fleetwood Town, half of which he was loaned out to Mansfield Town for.

The full-back linked up with Carlisle United for the last campaign and played 37 times for the Cumbrians before switching to Bolton.