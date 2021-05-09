QPR are hoping they can sign their current loan players this summer, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops currently have Jordy de Wijs, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Charlie Austin on loan and want to bring them in on permanent deals.

Mark Warburton’s side finished the season yesterday with a 3-1 win over Luton Town.

The R’s sights are already set on the next campaign and their boss is eager to snap up his loan stars.

He has said: “They have embraced the way we play. They are footballers who want to get on the ball, be brave and play forward. All these things you hear managers say, they sound like the same old rhetoric, but the fact is that every party benefited.

” Do they enjoy coming to work to play for QPR? I think the answer is yes. I hope very much we can (sign them) but you never know and you always have to have alternatives.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of the contribution all of them have made and the way the rest of the squad have responded. Let’s see what the summer does.”

Hull City are back in the Championship next season but that shouldn’t impact on QPR’s chances of landing de Wijs permanently.

He has fallen out-of-favour at the KCOM Stadium so the Tigers and has been impressive for the R’s.

Fulham will also line up against Warburton’s side next term in the Championship and Johansen still has another year left of his contract there.

However, QPR will try and tempt him into an early exit from Craven Cottage. He has scored three goals in 21 games since his January switch.