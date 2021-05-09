Aston Villa have made a move for Birmingham City-linked youngster Harry Williams, according to a report by Football Insider.

The defender is leaving West Bromwich Albion and is poised to be snapped up by their Midlands rivals.

Williams, who is 18 years old, has been on the radar of Birmingham, as per a report by Birmingham Live, as well as Premier League side Burnley.

However, it appears Villa are set to win the race for his signature this summer on a free transfer.

Williams moved to West Brom in 2018 and has since been a regular for the Baggies at youth levels. He has made a handful of appearances in the EFL Trophy in this campaign but has mainly been used with their Under-23’s.

However, he was informed a few weeks ago that he would not be offered a new contract at the Hawthorns beyond the expiration of his current deal.

He has since been weighing up his options and emerged as a possible target for Birmingham.

The Blues’ boss Lee Bowyer will be gearing up for his first full season at the helm next term and he will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this summer.

Williams is someone who has been linked with a move to St. Andrew’s but can be crossed of their list of targets with Aston Villa making a move now.