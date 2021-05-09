Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle are vying for the summer signing of Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, reports The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 59).

Mullin, 26, has just capped a 32-goal season with Cambridge United. The Englishman has had a standout season in League Two and finishes as the division’s top-scorer by a staggering 13 goals.

But he’s now in the final few weeks of his Cambridge United contract, and Alan Nixon writes how both Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle are both weighing up a summer move for Mullin, going on to write how Rovers ‘may offer more’ to bring in the striker.

Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers will be playing in League Two next season after finishing bottom of the League One table. Plymouth meanwhile finished in 18th after a dire second half of the season under Ryan Lowe.

Meanwhile, Cambridge United will be trading places with Rovers following a 2nd-place finish in the League Two table this season.

After several seasons in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers, Mullin has for whatever reason had an astonishing season in front of goal.

Previous to the campaign just concluded, Mullin’s best return in a league season was nine goals for Morecambe across the 2015/16 term.

Joining Cambridge midway through last season, Mullin netted a couple of goals in six League Two outings for Cambridge, with 32 in 46 this time round.

There’s fewer goal-scorers as hot as him right now and should he leave Cambridge on a free, expect there to be a host more names looking into a transfer other than Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.