Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook is looking to start his summer haul early, with two new coaches and two players linked with a move to Portman Road.

The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 59) first reports that Cook wants to bring Ian Craney to Ipswich Town over the summer.

Craney is a ‘mate’ of Cook’s and is currently the kit man at Wigan Athletic, where he previously worked under Cook during his tenure at the club.

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon writes how Francis Jeffers ‘may’ join alongside Craney, with two fresh summer transfer targets reported in Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist and Crewe Alexandra’s Owen Dale – the report claims that the Tractor Boys want to sign them both for £400,000 and £600,000 respectively.

Cook’s side finished heir season off with a goalless draw at Shrewsbury Town yesterday. They place 9th in the final League One table, just six points outside the top-six.