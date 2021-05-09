Derby County face a ‘massive’ points deduction next season, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 63) that Derby County face a ‘massive points penalty’ next season, with an ‘independent disciplinary appeal’ ready to swing in favour of the EFL, who want to charge the club for ‘overspending across three seasons’.

It comes at a time when the club is in the midst of a second takeover bid of this season alone. Erik Alonso is now the man trying to take full control of Derby County, but the current EFL dispute as mentioned above hones in on the Spaniard reportedly trying to refinance Pride Park to ‘cover losses’, as well as ‘anomalies in the transfer values’ of some of their players’.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a similar fate going into this season and Nixon reports that Derby County face a defections next season that could well run into double-figures – the Owls’ deduction was 12-points, which was eventually halved.

Nixon also writes how the this ongoing matter has been kept quiet until the season’s conclusion yesterday, as was with Wednesday’s case last time round.