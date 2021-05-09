Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is ‘scouring’ the European markets for free agents, having sent scouts to Belgium and Denmark.

The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 59) reports that the Middlesbrough manager has been ‘scared off’ by domestic wages in the UK, and is in turn looking out towards Europe for some more feasible summer signings.

Warnock has supposedly sent scouts out to Belgium and to Denmark too, in the hope of finding some quality free additions for his side going into the next campaign.

Boro concluded their season with a 3-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers yesterday – a defeat which placed them 10th in the final Championship table.

Having looked like dark horses for a top-six spot at one point, Warnock’s side dropped off the boil in the second half of the season and finished with a 13-point gap to Bournemouth in 6th-place.

No names have yet been identified from Warnock’s European scouting missions, but the veteran gaffer reportedly has his ‘top’ scouts on the job.