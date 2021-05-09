Stoke City are prepared to let Sam Clucas depart for free next month, providing that he can find a new club in time – Blackburn Rovers are ‘among’ the Championship clubs interested.

Clucas, 30, has just capped his third season with Stoke City. The former Hereford United, Mansfield Hull City and Swansea City man has featured 24 times in the Championship this season and scored twice.

Coming into the final few weeks of his contract at Stoke City, The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 59) claims that the Potters are willing to let him leave ‘for nothing’ next month if he can find a new suitor in time.

Alan Nixon goes on to write how Clucas is a ‘big earner at the club’, and that Blackburn Rovers are among the Championship names interested in a summer move for the 30-year-old.

Stoke City finished the season in 14th-place of the Championship table following their 2-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday.