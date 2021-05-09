Watford are ‘in talks’ with Colombian forward Rafael Borre over a potential summer move, with ‘other Premier League interest’ to contend.

The Sun on Sunday (09/05.21, pg. 59) reports that Borre, 25, is in talks with Watford over a potential free summer move following his departure from River Plate.

Borre was at Atletico Madrid during the earlier parts of his career, though he never made a first-team appearance for the club. Now, Atletico are understood to be interested in a return for the Colombian, but Alan Nixon writes how the Hornets are ‘in talks’ with the Colombian who is also wanted by other, unnamed Premier League outfits.

Having played in South America with Argentinian side River Plate since the 2017/18 campaign, Borre now favours a return to Europe. Watford boss Xisco Munoz is keen on ‘a couple of new strikers’ and Borre would reportedly ‘fit in neatly with the limited budget’.

Since 2017, Borre has scored 31 goals in 80 league outings for River Plate, playing in the Copa Libertadore final back in 2019.