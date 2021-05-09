Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has ‘no plans to sell up cheaply’, following the club’s relegation into League One.

Despite an inspired performance on the 3-3 draw against Derby County at Pride Park yesterday, Sheffield Wednesday ended the season bottom of the Championship table following a campaign of mishaps both on and off the pitch.

Chansiri has been a constant source of pain for Owls fans this season and upon their relegation being confirmed yesterday, the Thai was running into scathing criticisms on Twitter.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 59) report that Chansiri ‘has no plans’ to sell the club, with sources closes to the publication claiming that Chansiri ‘won’t budge’.

What’s more is that Alan Nixon writes how ‘one interested party was quoted about £160million by go-betweens’.

The last time that Sheffield Wednesday were linked with new buyers was when Erik Alonso departed the club, before launching a specualtive, rather low-ball offer to take control – he’s now awaiting approval of his Derby County bid.