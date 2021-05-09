There was a lot of hope at the John Smith’s Stadium that this season was going to be one where Huddersfield Town would pull up their socks and push on.

That wasn’t to be the case and, beset by twin problems of inconsistency and injury, Carlos Corberan’s Terriers limped to a sorry-looking 20th position in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The West Yorkshire outfit finished the season with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against a very decent Reading side. Still, the headline figure is that they were only six points away from the relegation places.

Restructuring needed – first player hints at leaving

There is little doubt that Huddersfield Town need to have a serious overhaul of players over the coming summer. Some will need to be let go; others will need to be brought in as Carlos Corberan looks to reshape for next season.

Thoughts on the restructuring will already be underway and one young Terrier might have announced that he’s going to be amongst that tranche that is set to leave the club.

That player is Jaden Brown who might have said his goodbyes on Instagram:

Jaden Brown – from Spurs to Huddersfield then free agency

Brown started out his football career with North London side Spurs, moving through the age-group levels to make 40 appearances (4 goals/4 assists) for the Under-23s.

The former England Under-19 star signed for the Terriers on a free transfer at the start of January 2019. Over his time at the club, the England youth international made 31 appearances for Town.

13 of those appearances came in this season’s beleaguered Championship campaign. These appearances came in fits and starts, Brown never seemingly being able to get game time on a consistent basis.

Now it appears that the London-born youngster has played his last game for the Terriers who do not look willing to take up the year option on his deal that runs out this summer.